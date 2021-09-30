Empowering local, young adults through the arts

INDIANAPOLIS — A new performing arts center is hoping to go beyond giving teens a new hobby or place to refine their skills.

Leaders are working to use music and the arts to build community and teach young adults how to cope with and express their feelings.

Some say this is needed as Indianapolis faces a potentially record breaking year when it comes to homicides. So far, in 2021, there have been 198 homicides in Indy. At this same point last year, there have been 171 homicides and that was a record year.

WRTV's Megan Sanctorum reports.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.