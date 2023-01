INDIANAPOLIS – Country Music star Eric Church will perform at Ruoff Music Center this summer.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards’ Top Country Tour honoree will bring his The Outsiders Revival Tour to Ruoff Music Center on Friday, Aug. 11 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Church will be joined by special guest Cody Jinks.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com