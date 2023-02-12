Watch Now
ESPN reports Colts targeting Eagles OC as head coach

Chris Szagola/AP
Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen watches the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Posted at 12:50 PM, Feb 12, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — According to ESPN, The Indianapolis Colts have targeted the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator to be the next head coach.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted that the Colts are targeting Shane Steichen after informing other remaining candidates this morning that they are moving in a different direction according to sources.

The Indianapolis Colts have not confirmed this yet.

This is developing story.

