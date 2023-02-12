ESPN reports Colts targeting Eagles OC as head coach

INDIANAPOLIS — According to ESPN, The Indianapolis Colts have targeted the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator to be the next head coach.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted that the Colts are targeting Shane Steichen after informing other remaining candidates this morning that they are moving in a different direction according to sources.

The Indianapolis Colts have not confirmed this yet.

This is developing story.

