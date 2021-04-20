Faces of Unemployment: Indianapolis man becomes homeless after losing job during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — Michael Hogg has lost a lot during the pandemic. First his job, then he lost his place to stay.

Hogg’s whole life turned upside down after losing his job making trailers for semis.

“I just wanted to give up, that's how bad it was,” said Hogg.

He’s finally got a roof over his head, but he's worried about being able to make rent each month since checks from umpiring baseball won’t cut it, he's yet to find another job and he knows he can't rely on rental assistance or friends forever.

“I have an opportunity, but it’s out of state. (I'm) still waiting to hear when it might be. The job is Georgia and is a window-making company,” said Hogg.

He's just waiting for the phone to ring so he can head off into a new beginning and a fresh start.

