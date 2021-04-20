Watch
NewsWorking For You

Actions

Faces of Unemployment: Indianapolis man becomes homeless after losing job during pandemic

items.[0].videoTitle
Faces of Unemployment: Man leans on faith and friends to get through
Resized952021031895214826.jpg
Posted at 2:20 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 14:20:40-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Michael Hogg has lost a lot during the pandemic. First his job, then he lost his place to stay.

Hogg’s whole life turned upside down after losing his job making trailers for semis.

“I just wanted to give up, that's how bad it was,” said Hogg.

He’s finally got a roof over his head, but he's worried about being able to make rent each month since checks from umpiring baseball won’t cut it, he's yet to find another job and he knows he can't rely on rental assistance or friends forever.

“I have an opportunity, but it’s out of state. (I'm) still waiting to hear when it might be. The job is Georgia and is a window-making company,” said Hogg.

He's just waiting for the phone to ring so he can head off into a new beginning and a fresh start.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!

Working For You
If you have a problem and need help getting results, connect with RTV6 by emailing us at workingforyou@rtv6.com or filling out the form below.