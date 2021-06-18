Watch
Fact Check Friday: Did the state really text me about verifying my identity?

People received this scam text on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Posted at 7:21 AM, Jun 18, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Attempting to steal your personal information is a full-time job for scam artists.

Here's the latest attempt. Another fraudulent text was sent telling people receiving unemployment benefits to verify their identity. The text is a scam.

I received it and so did others who do not receive benefits. The Indiana Department of Workplace Development said it will never text to contact claimants.

Question

What's behind the latest round of texts involving unemployment benefits?

Answer

Overall, this is a nationwide scam. It's based on the premise that 1-in-4 people in the country could be receiving unemployment benefits and could be tricked into giving up their personal information.

The odds are in the crooks' favor. Don't give them a chance to steal your information, so delete the texts.

