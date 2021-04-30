Fact Check Friday: Why wasn't the North Split project moved up?

Driving into downtown Indianapolis is soon to become a challenge.

On May 22, the North Split will close.

A few viewers have asked why wasn't the North Split project moved up last year when fewer people were traveling on the interstate due to COVID-19?

The project was not moved up because INDOT says it required a significant environmental review to take into consideration nearby neighborhoods, historic structures, and the local economy.

Both the environmental review and design work were still underway during the stay-at-home orders last spring due to COVID-19.

The 18-month project means demolishing what stands and making necessary replacements to improve bridges, drainage, and traffic flow.

One of the best improvements says goodbye to the locations on the interstate where traffic is forced to cross paths specifically the west leg of the interchange near the Pennsylvania and Delaware Street ramps. While that's going on, below on the street level the design calls for more lighting, adding trees, and improving walking and bike paths.

