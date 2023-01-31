Fall Out Boy at Ruoff July 16

NOBLESVILLE – GRAMMY award-nominated and multi-platinum selling rock band Fall Out Boy will hit the stage at Ruoff Music Center this summer.

The band will be joined by Bring Me The Horizon on July 16.

Fall Out Boy’s So Much For (Tour) Dust tour is presented by Live Nation and will feature songs from their new album, So Much (For) Stardust that is set to drop on March 24.

So Much (For) Stardust is Fall out Boy’s eighth studio album and first since 2018’s, M A N I A, which earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rock Album and is the band’s third consecutive and fourth overall #1 album.

Ticket pre-sales for So Much For (Tour) Dust go on sale Thursday, Feb. 2 beginning at 10 a.m.

General tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. For all dates and details, visit www.falloutboy.com/tour [r20.rs6.net].

