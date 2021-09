LOGANSPORT — 13 U.S. service members were killed last Thursday in an attack outside of the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

Photo provided/Coral Briseno

One of those members was from Logansport, Indiana. Cpl. Humberto Sanchez. The 22-year-old lost his life serving our country and helping others.

Photo provided/Coral Briseno

WRTV's Megan Sanctorum reports, speaking to his mother, and found out how she wants her son to be remembered.

Photo provided/Coral Briseno

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.