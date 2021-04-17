Families wait for answers about loved ones after mass shooting at FedEx facility

INDIANAPOLIS — As families waited to hear from their loved ones who were working at the FedEx facility Thursday night, they were instructed to go to a nearby Holiday Inn Express for updates from police.

It was a heavy and emotional scene as families waited overnight and well into Friday to hear if their loved ones were safe.

Mary Carol Weisert of Zionsville, said she arrived at the hotel with family because she hadn’t heard from her husband who worked at FedEx the night of the shooting and may have been in the building at the time.

“At least we have each other, but I was home by myself you know before they came to get me… I didn’t know how I was going to… I was just so nervous and scared and everything,” Weisert said.

Weisert's husband, John, worked last night and was supposed to finish his shift around 10:00. She said they get their paychecks on Thursday, so she knew he was going to pick his up after his shift and may be home a little later than normal, but as hours went by, she started to worry.

To complicate things, employees at this FedEx facility are not allowed to bring cell phones inside to work. That is why it is taking families so long to connect with their loved ones.

“I’m not sure what the situation was with the shooter or anything, not knowing the story or not knowing what was behind it or anything, but my first thought was this country really needs to pay a lot more attention to mental health issues that are going on because there are a lot of people that are untreated or maybe they’re not getting the right type of treatment," Jenny Kriger, who was alongside Weisert said. People are just dismissing it like it’s nothing and I think we’re really seeing a lot of this in the last decade. It is unnecessary It doesn’t need to happen, but unfortunately people suffer and they don’t know how to deal with it until they act out and deal with it inappropriately and then things like this happen and then we’re all hurting."

“This is the worst day for all of us,” Weisert added.