Family of Day'Shawn Bills asks community for help and justice

INDIANAPOLIS — So far this year, four children have died from gun violence in Indianapolis.

As of Saturday, the city was on the brink of 100 homicides before a planned vigil for Day'Shawn Bills. The 12-year-old killed by a stray bullet. But, a medical emergency with Bill's mother canceled the memorial.

"Day'Shawn is a very smart, bubbly, happy kid. Very mature for his age. It almost seems like he's been here before," Latoya Marlin, Bill's older cousin, told WRTV.

"He shares the same birthday as his mom," Marlin continued, "so, you can imagine just the special connection that they have."

Bill was the baby of four siblings. Marlin says not only was Bill close with his mother but his uncles, including Ricky Williams.

"In my life, the last 48 hours in my life has been the longest," Williams said.

The 12-year-old loved basketball. Williams bought his a hoop.

"Every moment was a joyful moment with him. Every moment was a joyful moment," he said.

But now, Bills' basketball sits untouched, a feet away from his grandmother's home. The same home where a stray bullet hit the 7th grader while he played his favorite video game, Fortnite, on Thursday morning.

Friday night Bills was taken off of life support.

"If you can't be safe in your home, where do we go? What do we do? Sleep under the bed?" Williams exclaimed. "I'm going to miss him."

Williams says faith is what's getting them through. The message from Bill's family: The violence needs to stop.

"We just all need to come together as a community, as neighbors, or whatever, to stop this madness," Williams said.

Both Marlin and Williams are asking the community for prayers and justice.

"You can get this person off the streets. There's a special place for them, 40 South Alabama, and they can go there," Marlin said. "They don't need to be out here in society."

Marlin adds that justice is needed not just for their family, but for any family pleading for it.

"He's our future. These children are our future. They are going to be here, they are going to run the world after we are gone. We need them here," she said.

The family has set up a fund through First Merchants Bank. They ask donations to go under the name "Glass House." Money from this fund will be used to cover medical and funeral expenses, along with relocating the family.