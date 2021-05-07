Family of Dreasjon Reed celebrates 'Dre Day' on anniversary of fatal police shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — It has been exactly one year since Dreasjon Reed, 21, was shot and killed by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers.

Reed's mother, Demetree Wynn, said she past 365 days have been a nightmare.

"I cannot explain how much I would never wish this on anybody I knew," Wynn said.

Now, the memory of her son is being kept alive on a day the family is calling, "Dre Day." On Thursday night, Wynn and Reed's family were joined by members of Indy10 Black Lives Matter to celebrate Dreasjon's life before writing him messages and throwing red roses into a lily pond at Eagle Creek Park.

"When I tell you I appreciate everyone, I appreciate everyone to the fullest," Wynn said. "Because that's exactly what he would do. He would fight for you so I'm going to fight for him too and they are too."

Wynn and her family's legal team are asking the FBI to investigate the police involved shooting that killed her son after the special prosecutor cleared IMPD officer, Dejoure Mercer, of any wrongdoing late last year.

As of Thursday, the Reed family is moving forward with a civil lawsuit. Members of Indy10 Black Lives Matter said the fight is not over yet.

"We support the family in whatever they need to do to receive justice in this case, so we're happy to amplify whatever they need to have out there," Jessica Louise, with Indy10 Black Lives Matter said.

Thursday's remembrance of Dreasjon Reed is part of a week of action by Indy10 Black Lives Matter that wraps up on Saturday with a rally for Black lives.