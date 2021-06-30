Family of missing mother of three is begging the public to help find her

INDIANAPOLIS — The search for a missing mother of three is still ongoing nearly two weeks later since those closest to Phoebe Sickles, 23, have heard anything about her whereabouts, and it's making those like her mother, extremely anxious.

Sickles' mother says she wants answers and needs the public's help to find her daughter.

"She texted me last on the 16th [of June] and she hasn't texted or called anybody that is very unusual for her," Julie Harris said.

Photo provided/The family of Phoebe Sickles

It's a mother's worst nightmare and the days have turned into weeks since her daughter disappeared.

"She never goes without contacting her kids every day. So, the fact that she hasn't contacted her kids in 12 days, it's not like her," Harris explained.

Harris added that Phoebe was last seen near the intersection of US 31 and Thompson Road in Indianapolis on June 16.

Photo provided/The family of Phoebe Sickles

"She [Phoebe] said that she was going to be at my house later and I said, okay, and unlocked the door," Harris recalled. "That was the last message I got from her. I messaged and messaged her, I called her, and it keeps going to voicemail. I thought, well she'll call me. Then her ex, her kid's dad called and said, "Have you heard from her?" And then I said, if he hasn't heard from her and he's got the kids, something's wrong."

Harris said the next day, she went looking for her daughter at places where she would normally hangout before going to the police for help.

"Keep an eye out for her. She's got short, black hair," Harris described. "It's about my length. It had teal in it, but the teal is probably gone by now and it's probably blonde."

Photo provided/The family of Phoebe Sickles

Harris said Phoebe has a sweet and bubbly personality, and is an amazing mom who loved her three children.

"I don't care what you're into. I don't care if it's bad if you think it's bad. If you want to be anonymous, call Crime Stoppers. I just want my kid home. The babies meed their mom, and we want our kid home," Harris said.

If you have any information that could help police track down Phoebe Sickles, you're asked to call 911 or IMPD at 317-327-6160.