FDA lowers sodium guidelines in certain foods

INDIANAPOLIS — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is lowering its voluntary sodium guidelines, but it's still well above the recommended levels.

In the next two and a half years, the FDA wants to lower the average sodium intake to 3,000 milligrams per day. That's about a 12% reduction from current levels.

But that's still above the American Heart Association's recommendation of 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day.

About 70% of the salt people consume comes from pre-made or packaged foods.

The FDA says it's working with the food industry to meet its new targets.