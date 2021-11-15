FedEx customers complain of delivery delays

INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV has received several complaints from viewers about major delays with their packages being delivered by FedEx, and customers say they’re waiting weeks for their packages to arrive.

For Steve Battiato, his business, Indy TeleData, relies on receiving products promptly for their customers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses in the IT space, providing things like laptops, desktops, phones, and video surveillance cameras.

“We’ve been billed already and the expectation from our customer is they are not going to pay us for hardware until it’s been delivered and installed and functional for them. So, as a small business, this has put a strain on our cash flow and financial scenario,” Battiato said.

Battiato says this has been happening for the past few weeks with several of his orders. For example, a laptop that was ordered back in October is still pending delivery, sitting at a facility in Indianapolis. But it was supposed to be delivered on November 2.

“There’s been no status update now for 13 days,” he said. “I have very little confidence that we’re going to see that package anytime soon. And once again, I’ve been billed for it so now I’ve got to spend time and effort and energy to go back to my supplier, likely cancel that order, and then with all the supply chain issues I have no idea whether we are going to be able to get that particular product at that price point in any efficient manner on behalf of our client in the next one, two, or three weeks.”

Battiato explained how every time he calls FedEx or even shows up to the facility, he says the most frustrating part is just not getting any answers as to what the issue is or any clear path on how to get those packages in their hands so they can get them to their customers.

WRTV reached out to FedEx about what’s causing these delays. They sent the following statement below:

“FedEx Ground continues to navigate operational challenges due to constrained labor markets and significant package volume during the pandemic. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused by delays in the Indianapolis area and appreciate our customers’ patience as we implement contingencies, including securing additional package handler and delivery resources, to restore service levels. To help maintain safety protocols and minimize potential operational disruption, we ask that customers refrain from visiting the station to inquire about their package status and instead visit www.fedex.com for package tracking and customer service assistance.

FedEx Ground is currently hiring in the Indianapolis area for several open positions that feature competitive wages, incentives, and enhanced benefits. Anyone interested in joining the FedEx Ground team can visit fedexgroundjobs.com and search ‘Indianapolis’ to learn more.