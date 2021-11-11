Financial considerations for veterans transitioning into the civilian workforce sector

INDIANAPOLIS — A former U.S. Navy Chief is helping fellow veterans make great strides financially.

Kenyata Moore served in the Navy for 14 and a half years before joining Northwestern Mutual as a financial representative.

She told WRTV that she knows first-hand how difficult and discouraging it could be for veterans transitioning into the civilian workforce sector.

"Financially, if you're going in with a plan before you leave the service and then you're taking that plan to the civilian sector, it kind of adds calmness over you," Moore said. "You have a financial foundation over you, your family is prepared, your insurances are intact, it gives them a lot more calm and security when they're walking away and trying a different career path."

Moore said helping veterans understand and prepare financially for the future and the present day, sets the foundation for financial security.