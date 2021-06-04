Fishers beauty school giving back to the very communities its students come from

FISHERS — Tricoci University in Fishers wants to give back to the very communities their students come from.

That's why through the summer their plan is to give 10% of all money made to Girls Inc. That means as these students clock their hours for the state exam, some of the money will go towards an organization that some of the stylists say is the very reason they were motivated and confident enough to get into the beauty industry in the first place.

Two ladies at the school that WRTV talked with have dreams of one day opening their own salons. They say some of the lessons and takeaways they got from being a part of Girls Inc. were downright life-changing.

