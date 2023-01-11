Watch Now
Flights delayed out of Indianapolis, nationwide due to FAA system error

Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - This Thursday, March 16, 2017, file photo shows the interior of a commercial airliner at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Posted at 8:00 AM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 09:46:44-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Flights throughout the country are delayed as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) works to correct a "critical system error".

Flights at all US airports are being held at the gate until 9:30 a.m. EST, at the earliest, after an outage was reported to the FAA's Notice to Air Missions System.

At Indianapolis International Airport, between 9 a.m. and noon at least 2,220 people are hoping to fly out of Indianapolis and more than 10,000 people have flights out of IND that may be affected by the outage.

As of 8:45 a.m., there were a total of nine cancellations at Indianapolis International.

FAA announced that flights began to resume just after 9 a.m. throughout the nation.

Flights inbound to IND from either Atlanta or Newark will be landing at IND as those airports were forced into departures due to air traffic backups.

This is a developing story.

