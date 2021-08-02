Watch
NewsWorking For You

Actions

'Foster grandparents' needed to help mentor and tutor students

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV
foster grandparents
Posted at 7:00 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 19:00:10-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A “foster grandparent” program that is designed to help tutor and mentor kids is looking for more seniors to participate as the demand for that assistance continues to grow.

The pandemic is blamed for significant learning loss all across our area as many students were learning remotely rather than in a classroom.

In fact, results from Indiana’s 2021 ILEARN standardized testing show only 40% of Indiana students in grades three through eight are at or above proficiency standards in English.

The foster grandparent program places seniors in day care centers, shelters and schools. The senior, or “foster grandparent” works with students who need a little extra help getting caught up with school work.

They also become another steady figure in the children's lives, which also helps increase learning.

Foster grandparents provide at least 15 hours of support each week. They must be at least 55 years or older and pass a physical and background check. Foster grandparents receive a federal stipend, transportation reimbursement and paid sick leave.

For more information on how to get involved, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!

Working For You
If you have a problem and need help getting results, connect with RTV6 by emailing us at workingforyou@rtv6.com or filling out the form below.