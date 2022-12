INDIANAPOLIS— Indianapolis Fire Department battled a large house fire on the city's southside early Tuesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the residence on the 1300 block of Calhoun Street after receiving a call around 8:58 a.m.

Four dogs died in the fire.

Firefighters said that it was a difficult fire to fight because of the architecture of the house.

