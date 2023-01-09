Four people shot at a property caretaker in Union County, DNR asks public to help identify

UNION COUNTY—DNR is asking for the public to help identify four subjects that shot a caretaker for confronting them about hunting on private property.

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the incident in southwestern Union County after the property caretaker was shot after confronting four individuals for hunting on private property without consent.

Officers’ initial investigation indicated that the incident occurred in the morning of Jan. 6.

The four individuals were found hunting on the property without permission.

When the confrontation escalated the property caretaker was shot.

The public is asked to help identify the four individuals involved.

Information can be provided to Indiana Conservation Officer Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536, anonymously via TIP Hotline at 800-TIP-IDNR (800-847-4367), or online at https://www.in.gov/dnr/law-enforcement/turn-in-a-poacher-or-polluter/ [lnks.gd].