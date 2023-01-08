Frontier Airlines new nonstop service from Indy to Phoenix

INDIANAPOLIS – Low fare carrier Frontier Airlines has launched a nonstop service from Indianapolis International Airport (IND) to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX).

“Hoosiers now have a convenient and affordable way to escape the Midwestern winter for the popular vacation destination of Phoenix,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “We’re proud to build upon our partnership with Indianapolis International Airport as we bring consumers in Central Indiana even more ‘Low Fares Done Right.’”

Service from Indianapolis International Airport (IND):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Phoenix (PHX) Jan. 6, 2023 3x/week** $49*

**Service will be offered less frequently through mid-February and then offered as reflected in the grid above starting the week of Feb. 19, 2023.

Frontier also offers nonstop service from IND to Denver (DEN), Las Vegas (LAS), Orlando (MCO), and Raleigh-Durham (RDU). To celebrate, America’s Greenest Airline is offering fares as low as $49.*

