Future comes to Gainbridge in April

INDIANAPOLIS — Grammy Award winning rapper, singer and songwriter Future will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 6 with a surprise guest.

The rapper added a stop to Indianapolis on Thursday, April 6 for his Future & Friends Tour entitled "One Big Party."

A special surprise special guest or guests will be invited to each city.

Future, emerging on the scene in the mid 2000's with critically acclaimed mixtapes and albums, has had various platinum singles and collaborative features.

His debut studio album, “Pluto,” (2012) along with his follow up studio album “Honest” (2014) contained the platinum singles “Turn On The Lights”, “Honest”, “Move That Dope” (featuring Pharrell Williams and Pusha T) and “I Won” (featuring Kanye West).

In 2015, Future reached commercial success with the release of “DS2” (2015).

Since then, Future has released six full length albums “Evol” (2016), “Future” (2017), “Hndrxx” (2017), “The Wizard” (2019), “High Off Life” (2020).

The star recently won a Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance with his single "Wait For U" featuring Drake and from his latest album "I Never Liked You" (2022).

"I Never Liked You" will be performed at the Future & Friends Tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10 am.

Buy tickets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse box office or at Ticketmaster.com.