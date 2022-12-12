Gingerbread Town of Fortville, students recreate town in global STEM project

FORTVILLE — Fortville Elementary School fourth graders have spent the last few weeks learning about their hometown and creating a Gingerbread Town of Fortville.

The global STEM project includes students learning about Fortville businesses and creating a gingerbread (graham cracker) model. They will add lights to their buildings this week.

This STEM project uses science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics curriculum as students learn about the town, how to locate features on a map, the effect Fortville businesses have on the local economy and so much more.

Palmer is a fourth-grade teacher at FES and spear heads the project.

“I think they will look back and remember this. When you think about fourth grade what do you remember? Building our town. It’s such a small town that they get to talk to community members, they actually get to you know see what it’s like, walk downtown so they have a ton of fun,” Lydgia Palmer said.

“My favorite part was probably working with your partner. You got to have fun with them and you got to decorate, you got to like learn about what building you were doing and all that stuff,” Mallory Kirby, a fourth grader, said.

