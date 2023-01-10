Watch Now
Girl Scout Cookie Season 2023 kicks off

Posted at 12:21 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 12:21:39-05

INDIANAPOLIS -- Girl Scouts of Central Indiana announced the start of the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season today.

The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season will be in 45 counties giving consumers the opportunity to purchase their favorite Girl Scout cookies while also supporting a Girl Scout entrepreneur.

All Girl Scout Cookie proceeds are invested locally and help fund girl-led programs, experiences, and learning all year long with service projects, troop travel, and summer camp for girls across the country.

Girls will sell and take orders in person and can receive cookie orders via Digital Cookie®, to personally deliver cookies to their local customers.

Consumers can also use the Cookie Finder to locate a booth near them and purchase cookies in-person from girls at cookie booths beginning February 3.

Beginning February 27 consumers can order their favorite cookies for shipment directly to their front door.

Girl Scout Cookie season will last until March 12.

This year, the Girl Scouts introduce their new cookie, the Raspberry Rally™.

To find a cookie booth or buy online, click here.

