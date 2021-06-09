GoFundMe to repaint Fountain Square murals surpasses $10,000 goal

INDIANAPOLIS — Fountain Square is a rapidly changing neighborhood. While many welcome the change, others worry the character of the neighborhood is in jeopardy.

The latter group believes their point was highlighted last week when several murals were painted over in the neighborhood's Graffiti Alley. Koehring and Sons Holding, through their lawyer, told WRTV it was a miscommunication with the people trying to preserve the alley that led to the murals being painted over.

They said they're in favor of the murals being repainted.

Mark Angel, who co-owns businesses that back up to Graffiti Alley, made it his mission to help transform it back into what it once was by fundraising in order to help pay the artist for their time and resources.

"Our goal now is to get the money in the hands of artists and we're just facilitating that transfer," Angel said.

The GoFundMe Angel started has raised nearly $15,000, surpassing the $10,000 goal initially set. An anonymous donation of $10,000 was made Tuesday night.

Local businesses like The Wine Market in Fountain Square are also doing their part. They donated $600, half of it was raised by their customers over the weekend.

"We're trying our best to get art back on the walls," Angel said.

Last Friday, many people for the first time saw what was left of Graffiti Alley: Beige walls that had been freshly tagged. They were dismayed. Angel said it raises a bigger concern for him and others by trying to keep Fountain Square true to its roots.

"We're just trying to keep what's left of the original feeling of Fountain Square, which is art and music. A lot of those folks are gone now but we're trying to keep that spirit around especially in our alley," Angel explained.