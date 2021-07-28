Watch
Gov. Holcomb urges Hoosiers to get vaccinated, concerned about increase in COVID-19 cases

Delta variant is behind the rise in cases.
WRTV's Cornelius Hocker reports. The fight to avoid losing ground in the battle against COVID-19. For the first time in weeks, we are hearing directly from the governor about the state of the pandemic and the push to get Hoosiers vaccinated.
Posted at 1:00 AM, Jul 28, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in weeks, WRTV got the chance to ask Gov. Eric Holcomb questions directly about the state of the pandemic and his push for Hoosiers to get vaccinated.

Holcomb tells WRTV that he's concerned about the increased spread of COVID-19 due to the Delta variant and shared his thoughts on the importance of getting vaccinated.

"If this isn't persuasive to get vaccinated, I don't know what could be. This is not hard to understand: vaccinations work. Look at the numbers, look at the cases, look at the hospitalizations rates, look at the deaths. It's overwhelming the unvaccinated," Holcomb said.

Despite encouraging Hoosiers to get vaccinated, at this time, he's not considering a vaccine mandate for state employees. It's something at least one other state and city have implemented for their workers.

"I'm not leaning toward that but obviously, I've got some updates to make by the end of this week. We're looking at what the CDC just put out," Holcomb said. "I want to see the EUA, emergency use authorization, turned into permanent. I do understand parents and students who are waiting until it becomes permanent."

When asked about the CDC recommending fully vaccinated individuals go back to wearing masks inside, his answer was simple: better to be safe, than sorry.

After the new guidance from the CDC was released Tuesday, Holcomb said to expect another update from state officials soon on the state of the pandemic in Indiana.

