'Gown Town' offers hundreds of free prom dresses at Tippecanoe Mall

Posted at 5:38 PM, Feb 28, 2023
LAFAYETTE — Hundreds of free prom dresses will be available to a high school student in need at the Tippecanoe Mall on Thursday.

The "Gown Town" event sponsored by K-105 and B-102.9 FM will be held Thursday, March 2 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Tippecanoe Mall.

According to the website, Gown Town seeks to create a fun, comfortable and positive shopping experience for those interested in a free prom dress. In order to maintain this atmosphere, the website says men will not be allowed in the event.

This is also in an attempt to protect the privacy of shoppers who choose to try of dresses in the open Gown Town space.

Many of the prom dresses were donated by Trudie's Bridal and Formal Wear in all shapes and sizes.

Gown Town will be located between in the old Victoria's Secret location of the mall near Entrance C.

Prom dress donations are accepted Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3575 McCarty Lane in Lafayette.

Anyone with any special requests or questions is asked to contact Operations Manager Joe Lacay at joelacay@neuhoffmedia.com

