Graffiti Alley artwork returning to Fountain Square

After artwork in Graffiti Alley was mistakenly painted over, artists returned to paint Saturday as part of a three stage community project.
Posted at 1:43 PM, Jun 20, 2021
FOUNTAIN SQUARE — Bright colors and murals are returning to a well-known area of Fountain Square.

Earlier this month, crews painted over artwork in Graffiti Alley. The building's owner told WRTV it was a miscommunication, and artists were welcome to recreate their murals.

On Saturday, that process began.

"The evolution of the alley happened over a long period of time and to see it all come together at once is a different way of making art. I think we're up for a different wall, a new experience all together," street artist Matthew Aaron said.

The community project is happening in three stages. The first stage brings back artists whose work had been mistakenly painted over.

More than $15,000 was raised to recreate Graffiti Alley.

