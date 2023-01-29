Watch Now
Greenfield Central HS student dies in fatal crash

HANCOCK COUNTY – Hancock County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a Greenfield Central High School student died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.

Police responded to the area of County Road 500 North and County Road 50 East for a crash at 11:00 p.m. Saturday.

This area is in Maxwell, just two miles north of Greenfield.

Police found a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse that was involved in a serious crash.

17-year-old Dylan Palmer was the only occupant in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to witnesses, the Mitsubishi was traveling west 500 North from State Road 9 when it ran off the road and flipped near 50 East.

500 North was closed for an extended period while officers and the Hancock County Fatal Accident Crash Team investigated.

Investigators determined that speed was likely a contributing factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

