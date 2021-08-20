Health experts urging people to get flu shot for 2021-2022 flu season

INDIANAPOLIS — Flu shots are here and health experts say the sooner you can get them, the better.

Several major retailers like CVS and Walgreens have already started offering the flu shot to the community. Health experts say protecting people from influenza and flu-related hospitalizations will be especially important this year because we are starting to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, as well.

The flu shot is a single-dose vaccine. It is updated every year to protect against the strains that are predicted to be the most prevalent. According to the CDC, this year’s shot will protect you against four different flu viruses.

Health experts say it is tough to predict just how bad the flu season will be this year, but they are expecting a major increase from last year.

Flu cases were much lower last year because people were paying attention to personal hygiene, wearing masks, social distancing, and avoiding large gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.