Hendricks County parents want drivers to stop driving around stopped school buses

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Families living in Williamsburg Village in Hendricks County are fed up with drivers going around stopped school buses.

Mike Estep is one of them.

"Being safe at the bus stop should be the least of their worries and honestly, it takes 45 seconds to stop," Estep said. "Whether you live here or not, 45 seconds to stop and it may be the best part of your day watching smiling kids get on and off the bus."

Since the school year started, Estep says there have been four or five instances of this happening.

On Monday morning, he walked to the bus stop with his kids because of the incidents. Sure enough, he saw a driver begin to go around the bus as it stopped. He chased after it to try and get the license plate number.

Estep tells WRTV that probably wasn't the best idea but he wanted to try and get something to turn over to the authorities like a license plate number.

We asked the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office about this ongoing problem. They told us they're going to look to see if a report was filed. Typically, they will investigate the initial complaint and take appropriate enforcement action. They also normally follow up with targeted enforcement in the area of the complaint.

Estep is speaking out about this to hopefully, make everyone slow down just a bit and realize how a decision to go around a stopped school bus could have tragic consequences.

"We get into a hurry. We start to have a little tunnel vision on our day and I think sometimes we lose sight of what's important. It's the most valuable thing here, our kids."