Here is when you need to ship Christmas gifts so they arrive on time

INDIANAPOLIS — The time to ship your holiday gifts is now.

Every year, shipping companies put out their deadlines so you know when you can ship your packages to arrive before Christmas.

The deadlines for this year are below.

The United States Postal Service and UPS told WRTV they are confident they'll get your package to you on time.

"We are ready. The postal service is ready to deliver the holidays for our customers," Susan Wright, a USPS spokesperson, said.

"We're ready. We've hired more than 100,000 people since the summer. Our workforce is ready for the volume we're seeing," Becca Hunnicutt, a UPS spokesperson, said. "We've been at peak volume for more than a year now, so we're no stranger to these numbers."

While these carriers are preparing, you can do your part as well to make sure your holiday gifts arrive on time.

"We're telling people, shop now, ship now, don't wait," Hunnicutt said.

"We have recommended ship by dates and it's important for customers to be aware," Wright said.

Becky Sabatino is one of those customers.

"(Wednesday) was the actual deadline in sending out priority mail. That's how we're sending it so definitely wanted to do it today," Sabatino said.

Her company, Greenlight Guru, sent off gifts to employees to celebrate this year's success.

"Our company is sending out some treats to the team members who helped with that," Sabatino said.

Sabatino says if you're going back and forth on when to send off or order your gifts, err on the side of caution because you might face delays in more than one way if you procrastinate. Sabatino sent off more than 20 packages.

"You never know when someone is going to show up in front of you with this much to ship and compound your wait time," she said.

