HerMD, minority female-founded healthcare opening in Indy

CARMEL – HerMD, minority female-founded health care organization will open its first location in Indiana at Carmel City Center on Jan. 19, 2023.

HerMD focuses on gynecology, menopause, sexual health and medical aesthetics. They currently operate 3 locations in the US, including Cincinnati, OH, Crescent Springs, KY and Nashville, TN, and has a telehealth presence in 5 states.

“Patients have traveled from over 35 states and Canada to HerMD in the Cincinnati market because they have been unable to find this type of care closer to home,”CEO, Kathy McAleer said. “By opening an office in a neighboring state, we are thrilled to provide care to patients seeking a revolutionary healthcare experience closer to home.”

HerMD’s unique model sets it apart from other providers by specializing in specific women’s health issues that are often overlooked including menopause and sexual health, HerMD said.

HerMD also allows for more time with patients, including a 60-minute consultation for new patients.

They also provide several on site services such as, in-office surgical procedures, minimally invasive treatment options, ultrasound imaging and phlebotomy/lab testing.

HerMD was founded by Dr. Somi Javaid, a board-certified OBGYN and leader in women’s sexual health and menopause.

“The fight to improve women’s healthcare is ongoing and essential,” Javaid said. “I founded HerMD because I could no longer stand by and watch women be dismissed by the healthcare system.”

“We are thrilled to welcome HerMD, a female -founded organization, to Carmel City Center,” said Melissa Averitt, senior vice president at Pedcor Companies. “Fifty-five percent of the businesses at Carmel City Center are women-owned or operated and HerMD is the perfect complement to the businesses in the Center. The services and care that they offer to women is so important and we look forward to their opening in January.”