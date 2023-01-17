Hogsett announces $4.5 million Vacant to Vibrant housing initiative

INDIANAPOLIS – Today, Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the Vacant to Vibrant housing initiative, a $4.5 million investment for an affordable housing program created to develop affordable homeownership and rental opportunities.

Hogsett made the announcement with the Department of Metropolitan Development (DMD) and was joined by city officials and community leaders at the city owned property located at 1260 Eugene St.

“The future of affordable housing is under construction: brick by brick, dollar by dollar, we’re working alongside neighborhoods to build an equitable, bright future for Indianapolis,” Hogsett said. “Vacant to Vibrant is just the latest tool in the City’s toolbox that seeks to develop neighborhoods responsibly and sustainably. We’re committed to making bold choices to provide Indianapolis residents and families with a safe place to live. I look forward to seeing the community-driven, transformative change that Vacant to Vibrant brings to neighborhoods.”

Vacant and Vibrant will be supported with $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. Non-profits, community development corporations and real estate developers are eligible to apply.

The Vacant to Vibrant properties will be available to residents at or below a 80% area median income, which is around $73,050 a year for a family of four.

According to DMD, development proposals must align with specific neighborhood context and design through DMD’s Infill Housing guidelines [citybase-cms-prod.s3.amazonaws.com].

In addition, Vacant to Vibrant will have a neighborhood advisory committee to provide direct feedback to city staff on proposals before projects are awarded.

The Vacant to Vibrant application can be found on indy.gov [indy.gov]. Proposals submitted are due to DMD at noon on March 31, 2023.

In 2021, DMD released its Anti-Displacement Agenda [groundedsolutions.org] which outlines the state of housing in Indianapolis with policy recommendations to mitigate racial disparities in housing, generate permanent supportive housing units, and affordable housing along transit corridors.

DMD created Vacant to Vibrant based on its property inventory and local housing data, as well as policy recommendations from the Anti-Displacement Agenda and insight from the community and housing advocates.

“The line between redevelopment vs. gentrification of older neighborhoods is often thin and hard to walk,” Indianapolis City-County Council President Vop Osili said. “The Vacant to Vibrant program strikes precisely the balance we need to ensure that redevelopment builds racial and financial equity for residents while addressing the challenge of vacant properties and the negative impact they often have on the civic and economic health of our neighborhoods.”

