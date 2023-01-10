Hogsett announces $80 million in Lilly Endowment grants for Indy Parks

INDIANAPOLIS – Today Mayor Joe Hogsett joined several organizations to announce $80 million in grants from Lilly Endowment for improving the Indy Parks system.

Hogsett joined leaders from Lily Endowment, Indy Parks, The Eagle Creek Park Foundation, the Friends of Garfield Park, the Holiday Park Foundation and the City-Council at Washington Park.

Washington Park is one of the 42 parks that will benefit from the grants.

Lilly Endowment awarded four grants in coordination with the City of Indianapolis Department of Parks & Recreation (Indy Parks), the Eagle Creek Park Foundation, the Friends of Garfield Park, and the Holiday Park Foundation.

The grants include:

$71,900,000 to the City of Indianapolis Department of Parks & Recreation to support improvements in 42 parks located in all nine townships of Marion County.

$2,600,000 to the Eagle Creek Park Foundation to support improvements at the westside park.

$2,500,000 to the Friends of Garfield Park to support improvements at the southside park.

$3,000,000 to the Holliday Park Foundation to support improvements at the northside park.



"Today’s announcement continues a streak of transformative investments for our city’s public parks,” Hogsett said. “With Circle City Forward, funds from the American Rescue Plan and today’s incredible $80 million dollars of support from Lilly Endowment, we are sending a clear message about the fundamental role a well-funded park can play in a healthy community.”

The projects align with the Indy Parks’ five-year plan launched in 2017.

This plan prioritizes parks based on geographic diversity, visitation rates, and park amenity conditions as well as race, income and other demographics of the census blocks near the park.

Indy Parks engaged with residents through surveys, stakeholder groups, community advisory committees and public meetings. They found that many residents desired more modern and specialized amenities like water spray grounds, comfort stations, refreshment facilities and competition quality sports fields.

“Lilly Endowment is delighted to add this funding to its long history of support for major capital upgrades to our city’s impressive array of public parks,” Lilly Endowment President Jennett Hill said. “Parks and greenspaces are essential elements of healthy and appealing communities. We were especially pleased to see the broad diversity of park projects that were prioritized for funding by Indy Parks in these grant requests and the level of community input that Indy Parks sought in developing its grant recommendations.”

The project and construction schedule with run through 2025. The grant awards are 14 times the annual Parks capital budget,

“Knowing how much parks mean to the people we serve, our entire Indy Parks team is grateful for the opportunity to bring much needed resources to enhance park spaces inside and out,” Phyllis Boyd, director of Indy Parks said. “With this historic award from the Lilly Endowment, we can dream big and deliver on reshaping parks in ways that impact communities, programs, and activities throughout the city.”

“The Endowment's gift to Indy Parks promises to transform not just our municipal parks but our collective view of our parks system, from one that sees parks as a local amenity to one that views our parks system as a vital marker of our community’s civic health,” City-County Council President Vop Osili said. “The equitable Indy Parks system we've been working together to build is a dynamic institution that underlies the physical, economic, and environmental wellbeing of our city and its residents.”

Click here for a summary of each park's project plan.