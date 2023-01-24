Hogsett, IMPD and community partners share update on Gun Violence Reduction Strategy

INDIANAPOLIS — Today Mayor Hogsett, IMPD and community partners shared an update on the progress of the Gun Violence Reduction Strategy.

The Gun Violence Reduction Strategy supported by $150 million in American Rescue Plan funds, was developed in 2021 with approval by the City-County Council to diminish gun violence in Indianapolis.

The plan includes law enforcement investments, including $9 million is modern policing technology, 100 new IMPD officer positions and up to 40 IMPD civilian positions for non-emergencies. It also includes a $45 million investment through the Elevation Grant for grassroots violence prevention organizations that address the root causes of violence as well 50 peacemakers that engage with at-risk individuals of gun violence and $30 million for mental health resources.

“I am grateful for the progress we’ve made reducing criminal homicides during this first full year of the three-year strategy.” Mayor Hogsett said. “But to speak about our progress is not to diminish the challenges that remain or the anguish families still experience after acts of criminal violence. It only means that a holistic approach – one that involves neighbors, community organizations and law enforcement – is working, and it must be continually improved for even better results.”

The event was held at the MLT Outreach Center, which was a recipient of the Elevation Grant in 2022. MLT has served 2851 individuals through programming, mentorship and a connection to resources. Over 100 of these individuals were 12 to 20-years-old, MLT said.

Office of Mayor Joe Hogestt David Muhammad, executive director of the National Institute of Criminal Justice Reform.





“After a focused commitment to national best practices for violence reduction, Indianapolis is seeing a drop that bests the national average and many of its peer cities,” David Muhammad, executive director of the National Institute of Criminal Justice Reform said. “But that just means we’re on track – we’re not at the finish line. That’s why we’re reflecting on what worked, what needs to be better, and moving forward to achieve better results in 2023.”

Mayor Hogsett reported that the antiviolence strategy helped create the largest decrease of homicides in the city since 2007 when IMPD was first established. The city saw a 16.3% reduction of homicides this year with a total of 211 homicides against 2021's total of 252. In addition, Indianapolis experienced a 13.7% decrease in nonfatal shootings compared to 2021.

Leaders also discussed the impact of the violence reduction fellowship developed in 2022. The program aims to help individuals that are statistically at-risk of being victims or perpetrators of gun violence. 99 at-risk individuals enrolled in the program and connected with resources and mentorship.

The program's personnel reported that in 2022, they interrupted 693 incidents of potential violence, made 1,348 referrals to resources and 97 at-risk participants on probation attended safety meetings with law enforcement and violence prevention experts.

