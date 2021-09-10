Honoring servicewomen killed since 9/11

INDIANAPOLIS — A multi-state journey is underway to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Around 800 people nationwide are participating in the inaugural 9/11 Remembrance Relay organized by the Military Women's Memorial.

One group is walking from Shanksville, Pennsylvania where one of the hijacked planes went down to Arlington, Virginia. The event honors the 177 servicewomen killed in combat zones since 9/11.

