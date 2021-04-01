Hoosiers for Home Rule oppose controversial clean energy bill

A state bill seeks to standardize rules for the placement of wind and solar farms and will bar counties from imposing anything beyond the minimum established.

WRTV spoke with homeowners from the group “Hoosiers for Home Rule.” They live in numerous counties including Marion, Hamilton, Henry, Madison and Shelby. They're concerned that their efforts to establish stringent ordinances to protect property values and the environment will be undone by this bill.

Watch the video above to learn more and hear from the group.

