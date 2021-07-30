Hoosiers skipping routine health appointments concerning state health officials

INDIANAPOLIS — The state's health commissioner says the lack of people getting the COVID-19 vaccine isn't the only problem she's seeing.

Dr. Kristina Box fears an outbreak of childhood illnesses as families are skipping routine immunizations.

"My biggest concern, as I've shared with you, is that childhood immunizations have been delayed significantly over the past 15 months. We saw a decline from January of 2020 to just May of this year, 82 of our 92 counties that have decreased in the amount of VFC, or vaccines for children, immunizations that they order. We have some counties that are as high as 77%, and at least a dozen that over 50%, decrease in the amount of VFC's that they're ordering."

