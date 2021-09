MUNCIE — A major effort is underway in Muncie to rejuvenate some areas by addressing blighted properties and bring new businesses in.

The East Central Indiana Regional Planning District says it is working on getting businesses into about 40 or 50 properties in the area. In the last few years they've put about 20 properties back on the tax roll.

WRTV's Megan Sanctorum reports how the changes could impact the whole community.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.