Hundreds gather in downtown Indy supporting women's reproductive freedom

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds gathered on Saturday in downtown Indianapolis supporting abortion rights.

The rain didn't stop dozens of community members, council members and state legislators from standing out there with their signs fighting for women's reproductive freedom.

"Women's rights are under attack and we still have to continue to fight and fight," Chelsea Handler said.

"My body, my choice." "Abortion is healthcare." "Safe abortion is a human right." Those sayings could be seen on signs as demonstrators rallied outside Indianapolis's City-County building.

"Our rights to our reproductive choice and freedom is essential to us being free," City-County Councilor Allie Brown, D-District 5, said.

Saturday's rally follows the passing of Texas's anti-abortion law.

"We want to let our legislators in Indiana know that we won't tolerate any kind of intrusion on women's bodies," Women's March co-organizer Anette Gross said.

In 1973, in the case Roe vs. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Constitution of the United States protects a woman's decision to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.

"Roe vs. Wade is still a law and we are afraid it's being stripped back in different pieces and we want to ensure women have free access to abortion services healthcare and reproductive care," Gross said.

"When we give women the right to make decisions whether they want to have a child or not then we are allowing children to be able to be brought into the world that they are wanted and that they'll be treated fairly in," Ashlyn Dow said.

While many chanted for reproductive freedom, counter-protesters voiced their concerns.

"Abortion betrays women. Women deserve better," they yelled.

Shakeela Dozier says there are other ways to curve abortions instead of banning them.

"Provide more access to healthcare, maybe even make it universal," Dozier said. "Teach comprehensive sex education because that's been shown to lower the amount of teen pregnancies and abortions. You can make birth control more affordable. You as a parent talk to your kids."