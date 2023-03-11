IACS urges adoptions to prevent dozens of euthanasians

INDIANAPOLIS— Indianapolis Animal Care Services is urging people to adopt dogs this weekend to prevent dozens of dogs from being euthanized.

They are asking for 60 dogs to be adopted to make space in the crowded shelter.

“Even with our managed intake process, we are consistently taking in 15 dogs on a daily basis,” said IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl. “We have no more space and if we don’t have dogs adopted as early as tomorrow morning, we will have to start making some really tough decisions.”

IACS says the shelter currently has appointments to surrender pets booked though mid-april and animal control officers bring animals in 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, which only adds to the over-population.

“This crisis is only going to get worse if the community doesn’t come in to adopt all of these great animals. Most, if not all of our dogs are already spayed or neutered, meaning they can go home the same day,” Deputy Director Trennepohl said.

The shelter is open for walk-in adoptions Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Adoptions are free and include spay/neuter, microchipping and all age-appropriate vaccines.

The shelter also offers adoption counselors that can help match families with the perfect pet for their lifestyle and a trial adoption program called Cuddle Before You Commit that allows you to foster an animal for 14 days to determine if they are the right fit.

To view all adoptable animals, click here.

IACS recommends other ways to help, if you are not able to adopt: