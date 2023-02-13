"If you cross this line, I'm going to do it" Man arrested after killing brother

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed his brother over the weekend.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Officers responded to a residence on Worchester Ave on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim later identified as Joey Sherriff, 33, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Sheriff was transported to the hospital where he later died at 6:04 p.m.

Officers were able to locate the shooter, who was also Sherrif's 21-year-old brother, at the scene.

A probable cause affidavit recounted the incident with statements from several witnesses.

According to a statement from another brother of Sheriff and the shooter, Sheriff was arguing with his family about paying rent at the residence. He was at the house to gather his belongings, but their mother would not let him in.

The shooter went outside and began arguing with Sheriff before things escalated.

This brother states that the shooter warned Sheriff, stating "If you cross this line, I'm going to do it," before shooting him one time.

In a statement from the shooter himself, he states that he tried walking away from Sheriff, but he continued to approach him saying things like "What are you going to do about it?"

The shooter even states that he told Sheriff, "I'm scared please stop."

As Sherrif continued to approach him, the shooter says he shot him one time and he fell to the ground.

After shooting his brother, the shooter said he called 911, walked back into the house, unloaded his handgun and left it in his bed.

When he walked out of the house again, officers were on the scene and took him into custody.

Marion County Prosecutor's Office is currently reviewing this case and the suspect is facing charges for the incident.