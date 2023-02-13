IFD battles fire at south side animal shelter, no animals harmed

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Fire Department battled a fire at a south side animal shelter early Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to Rosie's Southside Animal Shelter just after 1 p.m. on reports of a fire.

Firefighters arrived to find a barn on fire. They were able to get control of the flames in 25 minutes.

No animals were injured due to the fire being contained to a barn used for storing laundry equipment. No smoke or fire made it to the building that houses animals.

Animal Care Services was on site to assist with securing the animals.

Rosie's Animal Shelter has been at this location since 1994 and has helped dogs and cats in the community for years.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

