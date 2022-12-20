IMPD arrests three people for 5 robberies within 72 hours

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD and FBI arrested three young men in connection to five robberies that occurred over a 72-hour period.

Detectives began investigating four of the five robberies involving 3-4 suspects in a dark van early last week.

On Dec. 14, detectives were alerted to a robbery in progress in Speedway, IN at The Legend of Speedway Apartments. They located a vehicle near N High School rd. and Gateway Dr. and as they attempted to stop the vehicle, it failed to stop which led to a vehicle pursuit. When the vehicle was finally stopped the driver and two passengers were arrested. Two handguns were also found in the vehicle.

The suspects 19-year-old Mark Solis-Lopez, 20-year-old Juan Mendoza and a 17-year-old male were arrested for armed robbery.

They are connected to a series of robberies that occurred at residences in Marion County between the dates of Dec. 12-Dec.14.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO) will make the final charging decisions.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS)