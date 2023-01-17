IMPD investigating a fatal crash on Indy’s northwest side near Newfields museum

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating a single vehicle car crash on Indy’s northwest side Monday night.

Officers responded to a crash in the 4400 block of Knollton Rd on the northwest side of Indy near the Newfields Museum just shortly before 10:30 p.m Monday evening.

Upon arrival, officers located a single vehicle crash off the roadway.

The female driver in the car was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials on the scene say the female driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling south on Knollton Rd. when it strayed off the road and flipped over.

Fatal accident investigators are responding to the scene.

