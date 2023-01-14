IMPD investigating a series of shootings early Saturday that left two people dead and 2 injured

INDIANAPOLIS—IMPD is investigating a fatal shooting at an eastside motel and two other shootings in Indy early Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to the Budge Inn on East 21st Street early Saturday morning.

Upon arrival officers located two victims with gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to the hospital in critical condition before later dying as a result of his injuries.

IMPD is also investigating two other shootings that occurred early Saturday.

Officers responded to a shooting on the southside at 701 Ferndale Court and located a victim with a gunshot wound.

This person is in stable condition.

Around midnight, IMPD was alerted to a shooting on the northwest side at 3350 N. High School Rd. and found another victim with a gunshot wound.

This person is also in stable condition.

These incidents are under investigation.

