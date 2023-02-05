IMPD investigating deadly stabbing on Indy's far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly stabbing on the far east side of Indianapolis Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a residence at 11316 Whistler Drive near E 21st St. and N. German Church Rd. on reports of a person stabbed just after 10:00 a.m.



Officers arrived and located an adult male victim with stabbing wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

At this time police say that no suspect is in custody and they are not speaking with any person of interest.

They believe this to be an isolated incident.

This is a developing story.

