IMPD investigating early morning homicide on Indy's southside

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning at the Pike Glen apartments on the south side.

Just after 2:30 a.m. officers were called to the apartment complex on Burkhart Drive after reports of a person being shot. Officers arrived and found an adult female inside one of the apartments with gunshot injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Homicide detectives began an investigation and believed the victim was not the intended target. They also found that another gunshot came from outside of the residence and entered the home.

They have not released the victim's identity.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Douglas Swails at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by e-mail at Douglas Swails@indy.gov

This is a developing story.