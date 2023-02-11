IMPD investigating fatal hit and run in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit and run in downtown Indy.

IMPD responded to 16th St. and Capitol for a pedestrian stuck around 4 p.m. Saturday. This area is near Methodist Hospital.

Officers arrived and found an adult male victim just east of the intersection. Medics responded to the scene but the victim was pronounced dead.

Initial investigation found that a vehicle was traveling west on 16th St., went over the curb and struck a pedestrian. The vehicle then fled the scene.

IMPD fatal crash investigators are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story.